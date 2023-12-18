Open Menu

Dera’s Emergency Service- Rescue 1122 Tackles 157 Emergencies Last Week

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 provided services in total of 157 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week including 126 medical, 39 road accidents, two fire eruptions, five violence and one other.

The control room received a total of 24374 emergency calls including 19071 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 24 referral-related emergencies including 19 within the district while in four emergencies patients were shifted to hospitals in other districts.

The service spokesman said that the rescue 1122 teams are always fully equipped and have been rendering their services during emergencies.

