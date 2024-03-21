Open Menu

Dera's Iftar Dastarkhawan Continue Serving Poor People

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The district administration in collaboration with the social welfare office continues with arranging Iftar Dastarkhwan for the needy people on a daily basis.

The Iftar Dastarkhwan initiative has been launched following directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur to help needy and poor people who are without any resources and staying in shelter homes.

According to the district administration, Iftar Dastarkhwan was arranged at two places in which free food was provided to the poor people at the officially run Panagah and the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

A total of 231 persons were served Iftar at the Panagah while 251 people had Iftar at DHQ hospital.

APP/slm

