Open Menu

Dera’s Rescue 1122 Prepares Plan To Tackle Floods

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Dera’s Rescue 1122 prepares plan to tackle floods

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The district emergency service- Rescue 1122 has prepared a comprehensive emergency rescue and recovery plan to effectively meet any emergency in the wake of possible flash floods.

District Emergency Officer, Awais Babar has issued special directives to rescuers to remain alert to effectively tackle any emergency.

As part of the plan, the emergency service has put the emergency response teams, including firefighters, rescue personnel, and recovery equipment positioned in readiness to ensure prompt response in case of emergency.

The district emergency officer Awais Babar would be personally overseeing the operation and stressed the need for swift and coordinated action to protect the lives and properties of citizens during flash floods.

Related Topics

Alert Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

2 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

2 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

2 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

3 hours ago
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

3 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

3 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan