Dera’s Rescue 1122 Prepares Plan To Tackle Floods
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The district emergency service- Rescue 1122 has prepared a comprehensive emergency rescue and recovery plan to effectively meet any emergency in the wake of possible flash floods.
District Emergency Officer, Awais Babar has issued special directives to rescuers to remain alert to effectively tackle any emergency.
As part of the plan, the emergency service has put the emergency response teams, including firefighters, rescue personnel, and recovery equipment positioned in readiness to ensure prompt response in case of emergency.
The district emergency officer Awais Babar would be personally overseeing the operation and stressed the need for swift and coordinated action to protect the lives and properties of citizens during flash floods.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin initiates crackdown to ensure revised prices of roti, naan2 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue surveillance accelerated2 minutes ago
-
Illegal mini grid station spotted supplying power to shops, 19 more caught pilfering power11 minutes ago
-
PIEDRR 2024 to be rescheduled amid unavoidable circumstances11 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement drive in Faisalabad from 22nd12 minutes ago
-
PM for maximising renewable energy utilization, improving transmission system12 minutes ago
-
Dera Police arrest accused murderer12 minutes ago
-
Man shot, injured over old enmity12 minutes ago
-
ANF nabbed 15 accused, recovered 165 kg drugs in massive operations22 minutes ago
-
Dist admin Khanewal completes preparation for procurement drive22 minutes ago
-
Five procurement centres activated in Multan41 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari holds introductory meeting, condoles bereaved family, inspects medical camp42 minutes ago