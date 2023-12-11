(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The district’s emergency service Rescue 1122 tackled 139 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week including 100 medical, 33 road accidents, two fire eruptions, one violence and two others.

It says that the control room received a total of 23981 emergency calls including 4975 for information or drop calls and 18850 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also provided services in 14 referral-related emergencies including 11 within the district while in three emergencies patients were shifted to hospitals in other districts.

The spokesman of Rescue 1122 said that the rescue teams were always fully equipped with all necessary equipment and have been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.