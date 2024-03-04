Dera’s Rescue 1122 service handles 147 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The district emergency service, Rescue 1122 provided services in total of 147 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week including 118 medical, 27 road accidents, two fire eruptions, two violence, one blast and two others.

During those emergencies, a total of 165 patients were rescued.

It says that the service received a total of 11820 emergency calls including 9479 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 18 referral-related emergencies during this period.