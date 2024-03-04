Dera’s Rescue 1122 Service Handles 147 Emergencies Last Week
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The district emergency service, Rescue 1122 provided services in total of 147 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week including 118 medical, 27 road accidents, two fire eruptions, two violence, one blast and two others.
During those emergencies, a total of 165 patients were rescued.
It says that the service received a total of 11820 emergency calls including 9479 fake or irrelevant calls.
He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 18 referral-related emergencies during this period.
Recent Stories
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary cel ..
Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehbaz sees off outgoing PM after farewell, guard of honour10 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House19 minutes ago
-
Bridge collapse and drowning tragedy in IIOJK: four dead, one missing20 minutes ago
-
Lecture on translation significance held at USB20 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims to arrive for Shivratri on March 630 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan40 minutes ago
-
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations49 minutes ago
-
IGHDS to distribute over 1000 Ramadan ration bags among needy people50 minutes ago
-
140 metric ton garbage lifted in a day: DC50 minutes ago
-
Two Suspects Detained in Drug Raid1 hour ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for community policing1 hour ago
-
PINS becomes highest free medicine providing hospital in Punjab1 hour ago