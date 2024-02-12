Dera’s Rescue 1122 Service Handles 157 Emergencies Last Week
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 provided services in total of 157 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week including 123 medical, 28 road accidents, four fire eruption.
During those emergencies, a total of 152 patients were rescued.
It says that the service received a total of 10930 emergency calls including 8926 fake or irrelevant calls.
He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 18 referral-related emergencies including 17 within the district while in one emergency was out district related.
The service spokesman says that the rescue 1122 teams are always fully equipped with all necessary equipment and have been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
