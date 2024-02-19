Dera’s Rescue 1122 Service Handles 158 Emergencies Last Week
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 provided services in total of 158 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week including 114 medical, 35 road accidents, four fire eruption, three violence and another.
During those emergencies, a total of 156 patients were rescued.
It says that the service received a total of 10929 emergency calls including 8963 fake or irrelevant calls.
He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 24 referral-related emergencies including 19 within the district while five emergencies were out of district related.
The service spokesman says that the rescue 1122 teams were always fully equipped with all necessary equipment and have been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/slm
