Dera’s Rescue 1122 Service Handles 174 Emergencies Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Dera’s Rescue 1122 service handles 174 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 provided services in a total of 174 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, Rescue 1122 tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week including 145 medical, 24 road accidents, one fire eruption and three violence.

It said that the service received a total of 18869 emergency calls including 15889 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 23 referral-related emergencies including 22 within the district while in one emergency patients were shifted to hospitals in other districts.

The service spokesman says that the rescue 1122 teams are always fully equipped with all necessary equipment and have been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

