Dera’s Rescue 1122 Service Handles 195 Emergencies Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 provided services in total of 195 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week including 134 medical, 37 road accidents, two fire eruptions, four violence and one other.

During those emergencies, a total of 178 patients were rescued.

It says that the service received a total of 12667 emergency calls including 10203 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 24 referral-related emergencies during this period and shifted patients to different hospitals for medical treatment.

