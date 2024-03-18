Dera’s Rescue 1122 service rescues 151 patients last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 provided services and rescued a total of 151 patients during various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 195 emergencies over the week including 114 medical, 22 road accidents, eight fire eruptions, four violence and one other.

It says that the service received a total of 12637 emergency calls including 9999 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 13 referral-related emergencies during this period and shifted patients to different hospitals for medical treatment.

