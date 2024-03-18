Open Menu

Dera’s Rescue 1122 Service Rescues 151 Patients Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Dera’s Rescue 1122 service rescues 151 patients last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 provided services and rescued a total of 151 patients during various emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 195 emergencies over the week including 114 medical, 22 road accidents, eight fire eruptions, four violence and one other.

It says that the service received a total of 12637 emergency calls including 9999 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also tackled 13 referral-related emergencies during this period and shifted patients to different hospitals for medical treatment.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Fire Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

20 minutes ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

1 hour ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

2 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

2 days ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan