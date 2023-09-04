Open Menu

Dera's Rescue 1122 Service Tackles 133 Emergencies Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 04:31 PM

Dera's Rescue 1122 service tackles 133 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service Rescue 1122 timely responded to a total of 133 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that the district emergency service tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 109 medical, 14 road accidents, two fire incidents, five bullet injuries or violence and three other recoveries.

During these emergencies, he said that a total of 139 patients were rescued.

He said the control room received a total of 22011 emergency calls including 4256 for information or drop calls and 17622 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said Rescue 1122 also provided services in 19 referral-related emergencies in which 17 patients were shifted from one to another hospital within the district while two patients were taken to out-of-district hospitals.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

