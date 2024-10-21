Dera’s Rescue 1122 Tackled 184 Emergencies Last Week
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 184 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseh Ullah.
According to the weekly performance report issued on Monday, the total emergencies included 145 medical, 31 road accidents, three fire eruptions, one fighting, one drowning and three others.
The report said that Rescue 1122 also provided services in 18 referral-related emergencies. During these emergencies, added that 16 cases were tackled within the district while in two incidents patients were shifted out of the district for medical treatment in different hospitals.
