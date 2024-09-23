Dera’s Rescue 1122 Tackles 180 Emergencies Last Week
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 180 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseh Ullah.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies included 129 medical, 38 road accidents, three fire eruptions, two drowning, five fighting and three others.
It says that Rescue 1122 also provided services in 22 referral-related emergencies.
During these emergencies, it added that 21 cases were tackled within the district while in another incident patient was shifted out of the district for medical treatment.
