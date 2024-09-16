Dera’s Rescue 1122 Tackles 182 Emergencies Last Week
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 182 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseh Ullah.
According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies included 131 medical, 41 road accidents, one fire eruption, three fighting and six others.
It says that Rescue 1122 also provided services in 17 referral-related emergencies.
During these emergencies, it added that 12 cases were tackled within the district while in five incidents patients were shifted out of the district for medical treatment in different hospitals.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits TB hospital5 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 437 kg drugs in 11 operations5 minutes ago
-
Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur5 minutes ago
-
Mehfil e Naat held at Govt Associate Collage15 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in shootout35 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured over old enmity35 minutes ago
-
Balochistan's LG Minister Sarfraz Domki passes away45 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution demanding Sept 7 as Finality of Prophethood Day45 minutes ago
-
178th Passing-Out Parade held at Shahdadpur Police Training College45 minutes ago
-
By-election on vacant seats in Tank's village councils on Oct 2045 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with fervor55 minutes ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday1 hour ago