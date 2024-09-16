Open Menu

Dera’s Rescue 1122 Tackles 182 Emergencies Last Week

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackles 182 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 182 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseh Ullah.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies included 131 medical, 41 road accidents, one fire eruption, three fighting and six others.

It says that Rescue 1122 also provided services in 17 referral-related emergencies.

During these emergencies, it added that 12 cases were tackled within the district while in five incidents patients were shifted out of the district for medical treatment in different hospitals.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Fire Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan