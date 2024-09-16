Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackles 182 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 182 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Faseh Ullah.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies included 131 medical, 41 road accidents, one fire eruption, three fighting and six others.

It says that Rescue 1122 also provided services in 17 referral-related emergencies.

During these emergencies, it added that 12 cases were tackled within the district while in five incidents patients were shifted out of the district for medical treatment in different hospitals.

