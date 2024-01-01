Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackles 6788 emergencies in 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Rescue 1122 provided services in a total of 6788 emergencies in the district in the year 2023 under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Awais Babar.

The yearly performance report issued here Monday showed that the district emergency service tackled different kinds of emergencies over the last year including 4994 medical, 1378 road traffic accidents, 126 fights or bullet injuries-related incidents, four building collapse, six cylinder burst, one blast, 18 drowning and 85 emergencies were recoveries-related.

During those emergencies, the spokesman while sharing the report said 6791 victims were safely shifted to hospital after giving the first medical aid to them on the spot.

During the period, the report revealed that the control room received a total of 1326742 emergency calls including 861349 fake or irrelevant calls.

Rescue 1122 also tackled 24 referral-related emergencies including 777 within the district in which 1131 patients were shifted to DHQ Dera while in 97 emergencies patients were shifted from DHQ Dera to hospitals in other districts including Peshawar, Islamabad and Multan.

In the previous year, the training wing team of Rescue 1122 Dera provided training and awareness to thousands of people in various schools, colleges, universities, and communities, including the Pakistan Army, covering BLS, basic first aid, fire prevention, search and rescue during accidents.

It also says that under the supervision of DEO construction work was started on rescue stations in various tehsils such as Kulachi, Draban and Paharpur to provide prompt rescue services to citizens at their doorstep throughout the district.