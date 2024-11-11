Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackles over 160 emergencies last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The district’s emergency service- Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 165 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Eng. Fasih Ullah.

According to the weekly performance report issued here on Monday, the total emergencies included 130 medical, 42 road accidents, two fire eruptions, three fighting and one other.

It says that the control room received a total of 17985 calls during this period and out of those calls 12300 were irrelevant .

It added that the district's emergency service was equipped with all latest facilities to provide prompt services to citizens during emergencies.

APP/slm