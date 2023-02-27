UrduPoint.com

Dera's Rescue Service 1122 Holds Training Session On BLS, First Aid

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):The training wing of the district emergency service 1122 on Monday conducted a training session on basic life support (BLS) to raise awareness among bank staff about safety measures during emergencies.

During the training session which was conducted by the training wing under the supervision of the district emergency officer Awais Babar, the staff was educated through presentations, lectures and practical demonstrations on how to take safety steps and provide first aid when they meet emergencies.

The rescue personnel imparted training about the provision of first aid to the injured and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.

The bank management appreciated the district emergency officer and his team for arranging such useful training for the staff, saying such activities should also be held for employees of other institutions to equip them with basic life support skills.

