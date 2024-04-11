Dera’s Rescue Service 1122 Tackles 36 Emergencies On Eid Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2024 | 02:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 tackled a total of 36 various emergencies on the Eidul Fitr.
According to its spokesman, these emergencies include 21 medical, eight road traffic accidents, six fire-eruption and one fight emergency that took place in various parts of the district.
He said that the rescue 1122 also provided referral service in which four patients were shifted from various hospitals of the district to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).
During these emergencies, the spokesman added that the district emergency service provided prompt first aid services to victims while successfully shifting them to nearby hospitals.
He said that elaborate arrangements were made to facilitate citizens during Eid with deploying rescuers at all stations across the district to provide prompt services.
APP/slm
