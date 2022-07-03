Derawar police arrest drug peddler

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 25 litres liquor from his possession from an area lying within jurisdiction of Derawar police station.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, following a tip-off, a police team of Derawar police station raided a den and arrested an alleged drug pusher identified as Irfan.

Derawar police recovered 25 litres of liquor from the arrested accused and have registered a case against him.