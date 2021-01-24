Derawar Police arrest proclaimed offender

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Derawar Police have arrested a proclaimed offender after two years who was wanted in a robbery case.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur Police, two years back, a robbery case was registered against the accused by Derawar Police Station.

The accused identified as Joga, however, managed to hide himself and later, he was declared proclaimed offender under category "A".

Following a tip-off, a police party of PS Derawar conducted raid at a house and took the suspect into custody. The accused was being interrogated by investigation team.

Further probe was in process.