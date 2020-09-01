UrduPoint.com
DERC For More Arrangements To Minimize Dengue Cases

Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:18 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The District Emergence Response Committee (DERC) on Tuesday has detected flaws in anti dengue measures and stressed the need for more arrangements to minimize the spread of dengue cases.

The meeting of DERC which was held over the chair of deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qammar was attended by all Assistant Commissioners, deputy district health officers, tehsil Officers of district education authority.

The meeting reviewed the progress regarding anti dengue indoor, outdoor surveillance activities, status of suspected, probable, confirmed cases in district.

The members have expressed their concern on low number of suspected cases reported from THQ Hospital Pindigheab and directed the relevant assistant commissioner to visit THQ Hospital.

The members also expressed their concern over poor performance of lady health workers (LHWs) in Hassanabdal and directed concerned authorities to take appropriate action.

More Stories From Pakistan

