Open Menu

DERC Launches Aggressive Plan To Fight Dengue Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM

DERC launches aggressive plan to fight dengue outbreak

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) Murree has devised an aggressive action plan to combat dengue outbreak. All relevant department resolved to put all our efforts in protecting public health.

A meeting of DERC was held at the DC office in Murree which was attended by heads of various departments and elected representatives to devise strategies for the prevention of dengue virus and to review preventive measures.

MNA Murree, Raja Osama Ashfaq Sarwar, participated as a special guest, who stressed all institutions must take effective and immediate actions in collaboration to prevent dengue. He said that the government prioritizes public safety and will provide all possible resources to achieve this goal.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General ADC(G) Kamran Sagheer. Addressing the participants, he said that the district administration has prepared a comprehensive action plan against dengue, which all departments will strictly implement.

He directed the health department and sanitation staff to intensify surveillance and spray campaigns in affected and sensitive areas immediately.

In-charge 1122 Kamran, SDO Highway Syed Hasib, Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Murree Owais Alam, Deputy District Health Officer Murree Nauman, and heads of all departments of the district administration were also present in the meeting.

Each department presented briefings on ongoing activities and future plans for dengue control. It was decided that public awareness campaigns would be made more effective, with messages about dengue prevention disseminated through educational institutions, mosques, and community centers. Additionally, immediate cleaning of all stagnant water sites was mandated.

Recent Stories

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

9 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

16 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

25 minutes ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

26 minutes ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

30 minutes ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

36 minutes ago
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

2 hours ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

2 hours ago
 SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight Ma ..

SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12

2 hours ago
 PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cric ..

PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan