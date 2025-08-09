DERC Launches Aggressive Plan To Fight Dengue Outbreak
Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) Murree has devised an aggressive action plan to combat dengue outbreak. All relevant department resolved to put all our efforts in protecting public health.
A meeting of DERC was held at the DC office in Murree which was attended by heads of various departments and elected representatives to devise strategies for the prevention of dengue virus and to review preventive measures.
MNA Murree, Raja Osama Ashfaq Sarwar, participated as a special guest, who stressed all institutions must take effective and immediate actions in collaboration to prevent dengue. He said that the government prioritizes public safety and will provide all possible resources to achieve this goal.
The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General ADC(G) Kamran Sagheer. Addressing the participants, he said that the district administration has prepared a comprehensive action plan against dengue, which all departments will strictly implement.
He directed the health department and sanitation staff to intensify surveillance and spray campaigns in affected and sensitive areas immediately.
In-charge 1122 Kamran, SDO Highway Syed Hasib, Medical Superintendent THQ Hospital Murree Owais Alam, Deputy District Health Officer Murree Nauman, and heads of all departments of the district administration were also present in the meeting.
Each department presented briefings on ongoing activities and future plans for dengue control. It was decided that public awareness campaigns would be made more effective, with messages about dengue prevention disseminated through educational institutions, mosques, and community centers. Additionally, immediate cleaning of all stagnant water sites was mandated.
