DERC meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(R) Nadeem Nasir regarding anti-dengue activities in the district here on Thursday.

The officers presented weekly reports to the DC regarding dengue surveillance activities.

The deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction and said that the efforts for eradication of dengue must continue.

He urged the participants to provide maximum awareness to masses for the eradication and protection from dengue mosquito.

CEO Health Authority Dr Asghar Sohail Qazi and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.