DERC reviews anti-dengue steps

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-:Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal has said that in order to control the dengue fever, it was necessary to keep the environment clean and eliminate all the possible hotspots where the dengue larvae could flourish.

He was addressing the participants of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for Anti-Dengue meeting.

ADCG said that the Health department's indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should ensure the monitoring process. He said that local health officials should conduct field inspections of their respective teams to ensure positive results of real-time activity, he added.

CEO DHA Sialkot Dr Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Afzal Bhili and concerned officers of health department attended the meeting.