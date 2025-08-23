Dermatologists warn against viral beauty hacks, back nutritious diet for healthy skin & hair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Dermatologists warned on Saturday that following unverified beauty tips from social media, along with consuming fast food, can be detrimental to skin and hair health, recommending instead nourishing foods like lassi, yogurt, green leafy vegetables, lemon water for glowing skin.

While speaking to a local news channel, dermatologist Kashif Ahmad Malik strongly cautioned against the rising trend of following unverified beauty tips and relying on fast food for maintaining healthy skin.

He emphasized that these popular yet unscientific practices could do more harm than good.

Many people turn to social media for beauty advice without understanding the potential risks involved, which can lead to skin issues like acne, inflammation, and premature aging, he added.

Dr. Malik explained that fast food, despite being widely enjoyed, is loaded with unhealthy fats, sugars and processed ingredients that negatively impact the skin's appearance.

Such foods contribute to inflammation and breakouts, making it harder for individuals to achieve clear, youthful skin. He pointed out that poor dietary habits often reflect on the skin, leaving it dull, lifeless and prone to damage.

The dermatologist recommended turning to natural, nutrient-rich foods instead. He particularly advocated for the inclusion of lassi and yogurt in daily diets.

These probiotic-rich foods promote gut health, which in turn helps to clear up skin from within.

The beneficial bacteria in yogurt and lassi also play a key role in reducing inflammation and maintaining a healthy complexion, he added.

He said that due to fast food, pimples often appear on the skin. Dr. Malik explained that fast food, which is high in unhealthy fats and sugars, triggers inflammation in the body, leading to clogged pores and breakouts. These foods increase oil production in the skin, contributing to acne.

He emphasized that the consumption of such foods disrupts the skin’s natural balance, causing pimples and other skin issues.

Replying a query, he exposed the dangers of fake social media beauty tips, highlighting how many of these unverified methods are actually harmful to the skin. Dr. Malik explained that these tips often promote products or treatments without scientific backing, leading people to adopt harmful routines that can cause skin irritation, allergic reactions, or even long-term damage.

He urged the public to be cautious and rely on professional advice rather than trending, unproven hacks online.

In conclusion, Dr. Malik urged the public to prioritize whole, nutrient-packed foods over fad diets and quick fixes. He advised people to opt for balanced meals with fresh fruits, vegetables, and fermented foods like yogurt.

This holistic approach not only nurtures the skin but also supports overall well-being, leading to long-term skin health and vitality, he stressed.