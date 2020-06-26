UrduPoint.com
Derogatory Remarks: Supreme Court Issues Notices To Agha Iftikhar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:02 PM

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to Agha Iftikhar Uddin Mirza for using derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of judiciary

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case and also summoned the Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the next hearing.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked the AGP what was happening?.

The Attorney General said that Justice Isa's wife had filed an application at Islamabad's Secretariat Police Station to register an first information report (FIR).

He said police had referred the matter to the FIA and it had initiated proceedings under the Electronic Crimes Act.

The Chief Justice said that the FIA was doing nothing but looking other matters of the judges.

The AGP stated that there was no mechanism to monitor everything on social media as it was full of this kind of content.

Agha Iftikhar's lawyer said his client had come to the court earlier but the police took him into custody, to which the chief justice questioned why the police took him into custody.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till July 2.

