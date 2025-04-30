DES responds in 13 accidents

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The District Emergency Service has responded to 13 road traffic accidents across the district and rescued 14 injured persons.

The persons rescued in the operations included 11 men and three women, the emergency service's report said.

Out of these 14 injured persons, 9 persons were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 5 persons were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in a Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.

