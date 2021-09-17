Desalination plan, other sources of water supply to be used to meet water shortage in Karachi: Administrator

UrduPoint.com

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said other sources of water supply will be used to meet the water shortage including installation of desalination plan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said other sources of water supply will be used to meet the water shortage including installation of desalination plan.

"There is water shortage in the city. Work will be done on an emergency basis to address the problem of water scarcity in the city. Efforts are being made to ensure that the citizens of Karachi do not complain of water scarcity," he said while presiding over an important meeting on water scarcity in different parts of the city along with Provincial Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah.

DHA Authority Administrator Brigadier Rai Asim Mustafa, PCI Brigadier Yasir Elahi and others were also present on the occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh government is trying to make the process of water distribution in Karachi fair.

He said that Sindh government believes in resolving public issues on priority basis.

"Various projects for water supply were completed in the past at great cost. Karachi's water needs have increased over time and the problem of scarcity has increased," he added.

The Administrator said that Sindh government and the city administration want to solve this problem on a permanent basis. "Desalination plant are being considered instead of the traditional method. Other innovative methods are also being used," he said.

He said that usable water has been obtained through desalination plants in different cities of the world.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that these experiments have proved successful, especially in the coastal areas. "In view of the growing population of Karachi, it is time to make a comprehensive plan to ensure equitable distribution of water in the city," he added.

