Descon Engineering Completes EnVen Project At EFERT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Descon Engineering has successfully completed the EnVen Project at the ENGRO Fertilizer Plant (EFERT) in Dharki, Pakistan

Descon Engineering has successfully completed the EnVen Project at the ENGRO Fertilizer Plant (EFERT) in Dharki, Pakistan.

In recognition of this accomplishment, senior management from EFERT, including Syed Shahzad Nabi (SVP Manufacturing), Muhammad Majid Latif (VP Technical) and Muhammad Nauman (GM Engineering Mechanical), visited Descon Headquarters.

They were warmly received by Descon’s senior leadership, which included Taimur Saeed (CEO), Yasir Siddique (CFO), Muhammad Khawar Khan (CRCO),

Anwar Ul Haq (President Industrial Services Division), Muhammad Kamran Riaz (Head Finance), and Shahzad Malik (Head Operations), along with other team members.

During the session, EFERT’s management commended Descon's leadership, resilience, and exceptional teamwork, emphasizing how these qualities played a pivotal role in successfully overcoming numerous challenges during critical phases of the project.

This recognition reflects Descon's ability to navigate complex situations, maintain strategic focus, and deliver under pressure. This achievement highlights Descon Engineering's strong dedication to upholding the highest standards in operational excellence, safety, and quality.

Shahzad Nabi (SVP Manufacturing) commented on exceptional management towards the challenges of the project by DEL. Furthermore, commenting on the achievement, Taimur Saeed, CEO of Descon, said: “The successful completion of the EnVen Project is a testament to the unwavering commitment and collaboration of our company. This project reaffirms our dedication to operational excellence and strengthens our partnership with EFERT.”

