Descon Engineering, Engro Polymers Sign MoU

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 08:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Descon Engineering Limited (DEL) and Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further enhance their more than three decade-long partnership.

This significant milestone marks a renewed commitment to mutual collaboration in the field of plant maintenance, shutdowns, reliability, and asset performance management to ensure sustainable operations.

The MoU was officially signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Descon Engineering Taimur Saeed, and Chief Executive Officer of Engro Polymer Jahangir Piracha, solidifying the intent of both organizations to work together for the long-term benefit of their valued clients.

On the occasion, Taimur Saeed stated, "this Memorandum of Understanding is a testament to the enduring partnership between Descon Engineering Limited and Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited. We are committed to bring our overseas experience in our collaboration with Engro Polymer to provide top-notch services and unmatched value to our clients. Together, we will continue to raise the bar in the industry."

CEO Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited Jahangir Piracha said, "our commitment to delivering excellence in plant maintenance and asset management has been unwavering.

This MoU reinforces our dedication to sustainable and reliable operations.”

