Desecration Of Al-Aqsa Mosque Dangerous Attempt To Provoke Religious Sentiments: FO
Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2025 | 07:05 PM
Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the provocative and deeply offensive desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of Israeli settlers, calling it a dangerous and deliberate attempt to provoke religious sentiments across the world, escalate tensions, and alter the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, in a statement, condemned in the strongest possible terms the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by thousands of Israeli settlers, including senior Israeli ministers, officials, and members of the Knesset, shielded by brutal Israeli occupying forces.
"The presence and statements of senior Israeli officials, and the repugnant declaration that “the Temple Mount is ours,” are a dangerous and deliberate attempt to provoke religious sentiments across the world, escalate tensions, and alter the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque," he remarked.
He said that Israel’s expansionist attempts were a deliberate effort to destabilise the region and sabotage any meaningful path to peace.
These provocations risk igniting a catastrophic spiral of violence across the region, he added.
The spokesperson asked the world not to remain silent in the face of such systemic, illegal, inhumane, and unlawful aggression. Such actions constitute a blatant violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws, the UN Charter, as well as various UN and OIC Resolutions.
He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take immediate and concrete steps to hold Israel accountable for its illegal actions and to protect the religious sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the rights of the Palestinian people, in particular the right to self-determination.
"Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support for the creation of a sovereign, independent, viable, and contiguous Palestinian State based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital," Spokesperson Khan added.
