Desecration of Al-Aqsa mosque, unacceptable: Senator Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday condemned the attack of the Israeli army on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the desecration of the Holy Quran in the Netherlands.

"Desecration of the mosque is highly condemnable; such actions are a clear violation of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people. The international community should stop the Israeli aggression," In her statement, she said, as a result of bigotry, inhumanity and Islamophobia, the continuation of such incidents calls into question the legal framework.

"We believe that freedom of expression should come with responsibilities; she said, adding that it is the responsibility of the international community to stop such heinous acts.

There is a need to discourage those elements that incite religious hatred and violence.

She said that islam is a peaceful religion and there is no room for extremism or terrorism in Islam.

The religion of Islam gives a message of peace to the whole world and Allah Almighty sent Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (peace be upon him) to the world, whose teachings give a message of peace not only to Muslims but to the whole world.

Senator Samina further deplored that after 9/11, incidents of violence against Muslims increased.