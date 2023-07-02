Open Menu

Desecration Of Holy Quran Condemned

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :A political party head has strongly condemned desecration of holy Quran in Sweden recently.

Pakistan Markazi Muslim League President Khalid Masood Sindhu said in a statement on Sunday the incident was unacceptable and painful for the Muslims.

He said that allowing pages of the holy book to be set on fire by the Swedish authorities on Eidul Azha in front of Muslims was intolerable. He said it was a conspiracy to hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims in the name of freedom of speech.

He said the desecration incident was the second tragic incident of Islamophobia of the West during the current year. He demanded the government register strong protest on the incident after summoning the Swedish ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

