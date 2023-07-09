Open Menu

Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden: Christian Community Records Protest

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The Christian community here on Sunday staged a demonstration to protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and to express solidarity with Muslims.

The Christian community under the leadership of Father Javed Khursheed, protested outside the Catholic Church in Yaqubabad to express solidarity with Muslims in which ex-minority councillors Iftikhar Mithu Bhatti, Shamoon Masih, Faraz Noomi, Sajjad Ghori, Imran Ghori, Haroon Masih and other Christian representatives also participated.

The Christian community held placards in their hands on which the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was condemned.

Addressing the protest, Father Javed Khursheed and other Christian leaders said, "Not only Pakistan but the Christian community around the world stand with Muslims on this sad and shameful incident."They demanded the United Nations to form an immediate law to control such incidents of religious persecution like the desecration of the holy book.

