Desecration Of Holy Quran, Religious Figures Unacceptable: Aneeq

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2023 | 01:13 PM

The caretaker minister for religious affairs reiterates the government's stance on blasphemy and hate-speech and announced to take proactive measures to curb blasphemous content on social media platforms.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed has emphasized that the desecration of the Holy Quran and religious figures is unacceptable.

Talking to media in Karachi, he reiterated the government's stance on blasphemy and hate-speech and announced to take proactive measures to curb blasphemous content on social media platforms.

Aneeq Ahmad also highlighted the gravity of attacks on religious scholars, stating that investigation has led authorities closer to identifying the perpetrators, whose Names would soon be revealed to the public.

The Minister encouraged religious scholars to keep the public optimistic, stressing the government's responsibility to resolve their concerns.

Addressing rising inflation, Minister Aneeq acknowledged its impact and said that progress is being made in this regard. He said our direction is right and we are moving forward.

