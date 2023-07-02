Desecration of Holy Quran very sad & intolerable act: Samina Zehri

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden with government support was a highly condemnable and intolerable action.

These views were expressed by Central Vice President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri in her condemning statement issued here on Sunday.

She said that the growing hatred against Muslims and anti-Islam in Europe was increasing day by day. She has expressed deep anger over the incident of burning the Holy Quran by the cursed Silwan Momika in Sweden and said that no matter how much this heartbreaking incident was condemned.

We condemn this incident in the strongest terms and demand from the Swedish government that the person involved in the incident and the elements behind him should be severely punished, she said.

She said that this incident has hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the World and it was very disgusting and condemnable.

It is an intolerable act which should be condemned by every intelligent person. Such incidents are an attempt to inflame the sentiments of Muslims. Such incidents cannot be ignored. Such an incident under the permission and patronage of the Swedish government is a moment of concern for the whole world, she maintained.