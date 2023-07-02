Open Menu

Desecration Of Holy Quran Very Sad & Intolerable Act: Samina Zehri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Desecration of Holy Quran very sad & intolerable act: Samina Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :The desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden with government support was a highly condemnable and intolerable action.

These views were expressed by Central Vice President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri in her condemning statement issued here on Sunday.

She said that the growing hatred against Muslims and anti-Islam in Europe was increasing day by day. She has expressed deep anger over the incident of burning the Holy Quran by the cursed Silwan Momika in Sweden and said that no matter how much this heartbreaking incident was condemned.

We condemn this incident in the strongest terms and demand from the Swedish government that the person involved in the incident and the elements behind him should be severely punished, she said.

She said that this incident has hurt the sentiments of Muslims all over the World and it was very disgusting and condemnable.

It is an intolerable act which should be condemned by every intelligent person. Such incidents are an attempt to inflame the sentiments of Muslims. Such incidents cannot be ignored. Such an incident under the permission and patronage of the Swedish government is a moment of concern for the whole world, she maintained.

Related Topics

Balochistan World Europe Sweden Sunday Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

13 minutes ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

3 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

3 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

4 hours ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

4 hours ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

6 hours ago
DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

6 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

7 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan