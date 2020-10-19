Desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid: Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar released on bail

(@fidahassanain)

City Court has allowed bail to Captain retired Muhammad Safdar against surety bond of Rs 100,000.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) A city court has granted bail to Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar in desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid.

The court has directed him to deposit Rs 100,000 as surety bond for his release in the case.

Captain Safdar was brought there to the court by police for his physical remand. However, the PML-N had moved bail petition in the case.

The counsels of both sides argued in the case but the judge, after hearing arguments, allowed bail to Captain Safdar.

He was charged for violating sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid and chanting slogans inside the mazar.

There was huge rush of political workers on court premises and they chanted slogan against the PTI government.

At one stage, the judge went inside his chamber where he called lawyers of both sides for arguments and decided the case.

Maryam Nawaz, the wife of Captain Safdar, had said earlier that police arrested him by breaking down the door of their hotel room. She said police was there at around 6 am in the morning and they made heavy knocs at the door. Captain Safdar opened the door and saw police was standing there to arrest him. He returned to change his clothes but the police broke down the door, entered into the room and arrested him.

During her press conference along with Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in Karachi, Maryam had already said that her husband was granted bail in the case.

On Sunday, Captain Safdar allegedly committed violation of the sanctity of Quaid's Mazar in Karachi by chanting slogans inside the mazar.