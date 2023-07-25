Open Menu

'Desecrators Not The Representative Of Any Religion'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:45 PM

'Desecrators not the representative of any religion'

Prominent leaders of various religions and schools of thought on Tuesday strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, saying that those who desecrated the Holy Quran and sacred things are not the representative of any religion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ):Prominent leaders of various religions and schools of thought on Tuesday strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, saying that those who desecrated the Holy Quran and sacred things are not the representative of any religion.

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and President of Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshall stated this while talking to media men after a joint meeting of leaders of different religions organized by PUC and Church of Pakistan here. Pastor Aminul Khokhar, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Zubair Abid, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar and other religious leaders were also present.

Continuing with the mission of peace in Pakistan and abroad, they vowed, the Church of Pakistan and Pakistan Ulema Council would strive till the end of sacrilege, and for promotion of interfaith tolerance and harmony. All the divine books, prophets and holy messengers are respected, and sacrilege of holy things is not permissible under any circumstances. Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United Nations Organization (UNO) should make effective efforts and put in order comprehensive measures in this regard, they demanded.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that leaders of all religions and sects living in Pakistan strongly condemn the burning of Holy Quran as well as the permission to burn the Gospel in Sweden and Denmark. It is not justified to insult any divine religion or book in the name of freedom of expression, he added.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi mentioned that Church of Pakistan and the PUC supported the standpoint of the OIC under the leadership of Saudi Arabia, Pope Francis, the Bishop of Canterbury, Rabita Aalam Islami and the Government of Pakistan. "The sacrilege of divine books and sacred things must stop. We demand that the path of dialogue must be adopted, and violence, extremism and hatred must be eliminated," he maintained.

The PUC Chairman announced that there would be a meeting of leaders of different religions and sects in Islamabad on August 2, after which, a joint submission would be sent to foreign ambassadors, the ruler of Saudi Arabia, Pope Francis, the Bishop of Canterbury and the Rabita Aalam Islami's Secretary General Sheikh Al-Azhar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United Nations Bishop Saudi Arabia Sweden Denmark August Church Media All Government OIC

Recent Stories

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, ..

Manish Malhotra to direct biopic on Meena Kumari, starring Kriti Sanon

13 minutes ago
 Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love will ..

Indian woman who arrived in Pakistan for love willingly embraces Islam, marries ..

22 minutes ago
 Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh W ..

Baku-Yerevan Treaty Unlikely to Contain Karabakh Wording Suitable for All Sides ..

13 minutes ago
 Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

Wang Yi appointed foreign minister of China

13 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office& ..

UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office&#039;s meeting held with the I ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

31 minutes ago
IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

10 minutes ago
 IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 20 ..

IMF Projects Global Growth to Fall From 3.5% in 2022 to 3% in 2023, Next Year - ..

10 minutes ago
 Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treat ..

Armenia Seeks to Narrow Differences on Peace Treaty With Baku at Moscow Talks - ..

10 minutes ago
 IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies S ..

IMF Says Growth in Bank Loans in Major Economies Slowed, Credit Conditions May T ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

57 minutes ago
 ICRC Urges Sides to Let It Resume Humanitarian Ope ..

ICRC Urges Sides to Let It Resume Humanitarian Operations in Nagorno-Karabakh

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan