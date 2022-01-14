Desert Challenge Jeep Rally kicks off in Mithi

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Former Sindh Minister Mir Nadir Ali Magsi has clinched the qualifying round of the three day Desert Challenge Jeep Rally which kicked off here on Friday.

A total of 84 racers including four women participated in 1.7 kilometers qualifying round. Among them Mir Nadir Ali Magsi secured first position whereas Chaudhry Khurram and Shiraz Qureshi stood second and third respectively.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Sports Arbab Lutfullah along with Mir Nadir Ali Magsi formally inaugurated the desert challenge jeep rally which has been divided into four categories.

Besides the main event, the organizers have also chalked out different sports and cultural activities to make the event successful. The activities included brick, horse and marathon races as well as traditional Sindhi wrestling Malakhara and musical concert.