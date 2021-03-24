Deserving artists get relief cheques

Relief cheques were distributed among 30 deserving artists under Artists Hardship scheme here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Relief cheques were distributed among 30 deserving artists under Artists Hardship scheme here on Wednesday.

MPA Sadia Sohail Rana distributed the cheques in a ceremony held at Al-hamra arts council.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadia Sohail said that information and culture department was working hard for the promotion of fine arts, music and other genres.

She said, "Our artists are the custodian of our culture", adding that deserving artists would get financial support regularly". Under the Hardship Scheme, a sum of Rs 6.1 million would be distributed among 145 needy artists, she said and added that eighty million rupees were being distributed annually to more than 2,000 artists across the Punjab.

MPA Talat Naqvi, PILAC Director General Sughra Sadaf, Additional Secretary Culture Farhat Jabeen werealso present on the occasion.