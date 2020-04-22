UrduPoint.com
Deserving Artists To Get 1st Installment Of Stipend From Monday: Secy Culture

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:07 PM

Secretary of Culture Sindh, Akbar Leghari, has said that the culture department will provide first installment of stipend to the deserving artists of the province from Monday, while the second installment would be issued to them on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Secretary of Culture Sindh, Akbar Leghari, has said that the culture department will provide first installment of stipend to the deserving artists of the province from Monday, while the second installment would be issued to them on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said the Sindh Culture Department on the special directives of the Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, had provided the assistance to all the deserving artists of the province from time-to-time and this time the installments would be provided to them through 11 Stipend Distribution Centres established in 11 different cities of the province, according to a communique on Wednesday.

He said the culture department received a stipend cheque today from the Accountant General of Sindh and decided to deliver the same from April 27.

Akbar Leghari said that the artists, literary persons, poets and intrumentalists could receive Rs30,000 from Stipend Distribution Centres during the office timings.

The centres had been set up in the offices of Culture Department located in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Larkana, Khairpur, Badin, Mithi and Thatta.

