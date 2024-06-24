Deserving Diabetic, Hepatitis Patients Be Preferred For Medicine Issuance: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 11:04 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Deputy commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu paid surprise visits to Shahbaz Sharif hospital and Fatima Jinah Gynae Centre and directed the authorities to prefer deserving diabetic and hepatitis patients for issuing insulin and other relevant medicines.
During the visit, the DC checked facilities, medicines' record and interviewed patients to get their feedback.
He said that outpatient department of Shahbaz Sharif hospital would undergo expansion for effective service delivery.
He said, he was keeping the doctors and staff performance at the hospital under monitoring for evaluation.
Waseem Hamid Sindhu also inspected the newly installed CT scan machine and issued instructions for its proper operation and management.
