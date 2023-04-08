Deserving families avail free flour Ramazan package, says DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :The free flour distribution process under Ramadan package was underway as 70 percent eligible families received the facility so far across Multan district.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir said that 34 centres were fully functional where over 1.8 million flour bags had been distributed so far.

He said that the rush at the centres have been reduced significantly due to provision of flour bags to most of the people.

He said that the free flour process would continue at centres till the completion of relief package.

Mr Umer informed that number of citizens had availed the facility on daily basis in initial days due to effective arrangements.