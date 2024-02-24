Open Menu

Deserving Families To Get Free Ration In Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that deserving families would be provided with free ration at their doorstep in Ramazan.

According to a handout issued, he was addressing a meeting with all four deputy commissioners of the division regarding the Punjab government’s Ramazan package on Saturday.

The commissioner mentioned that the Punjab government would also provide the data of the deserving recipients to the DCs. The meeting was informed that each gift hamper would contain flour, sugar, ghee, tea, gram flour and lentils, weighing approximately 18 kilograms.

The commissioner said, “Each eligible individual will receive a message on his/her mobile phone, and details will also be provided to the district administration for smooth delivery of ration”.

Besides setting up model bazaars in the district, special stalls for food items would also be set up in every tehsil to provide consumers with subsidized food items and ensure ample availability in highly busy markets.

Government Of Punjab Mobile Market All Flour

