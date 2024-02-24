Deserving Families To Get Free Ration In Ramazan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that deserving families would be provided with free ration at their doorstep in Ramazan.
According to a handout issued, he was addressing a meeting with all four deputy commissioners of the division regarding the Punjab government’s Ramazan package on Saturday.
The commissioner mentioned that the Punjab government would also provide the data of the deserving recipients to the DCs. The meeting was informed that each gift hamper would contain flour, sugar, ghee, tea, gram flour and lentils, weighing approximately 18 kilograms.
The commissioner said, “Each eligible individual will receive a message on his/her mobile phone, and details will also be provided to the district administration for smooth delivery of ration”.
Besides setting up model bazaars in the district, special stalls for food items would also be set up in every tehsil to provide consumers with subsidized food items and ensure ample availability in highly busy markets.
Recent Stories
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Maryam Nawaz27 seconds ago
-
Anti-polio campaign launched11 minutes ago
-
Police open court21 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against kite flying ordered21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise59 minutes ago
-
FBR to take stern action against stone crushing sector for not paying taxes1 hour ago
-
Newly elected Balochistan MPAs to take oath on Wednesday1 hour ago
-
Police to launch comprehensive crackdown against kite selling1 hour ago
-
Distt admin approves upgradation of 18 parks2 hours ago
-
Six sustained injured by Gas leak explosion in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
Modi regime subjecting Hurriyat leaders to political vendetta by prolonging their illegal detention: ..2 hours ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive in Muzaffargarh2 hours ago