Deserving homeless women demand to set up more Darulamaan in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Deserving homeless women Sunday demanded the authorities concerned to set up more Darulaman in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to facilitate the deserving women and provide more facilities in existing centre.

The deserving women have to face problems while there was no alternate places for them in the city to live in a safe and peaceful manner.

In order to get free from their domestic problems that resulted placing at Dar Ul Aman, they need to spend their life in conducive atmosphere.

Sonia Shafiq, a women right activist asked to increase the sitting place for women at Dar ul Aman as due to limited seats, many deserving women could not get admission. She said "Dar ul Aman was a place where a female can live who does not have any place for residence such as divorces, deserted and separated women". When contacted the official of Dar ul Aman said, "Only those females who fulfill there admission criteria can go to dar ul aman directly".

