UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deserving Homeless Women Demands To Set Up More Darulamaan In Twin Cities

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 02:30 PM

Deserving homeless women demands to set up more Darulamaan in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Deserving homeless women has demanded the authorities concerned to set up more Darulaman in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to facilitate the deserving women and provide more facilities in existing centers.

The deserving women have to face problems while there was no alternate places for them in the city to live in a safe and peaceful manner.

In order to get free from their domestic problems that resulted placing at Dar Ul Aman, they need to spend their life in conducive atmosphere.

  Sonia Shafiq, a women right activist asked to increase the sitting place for women at Dar ul Aman as a number of deserving women could not get admission, due to limited seats.  She said, government established Dar ul Amans to provide shelter to women in distress including divorces, deserted and separated women.  When contacted an official of Dar ul Aman said, "Only those females who fulfill there admission criteria go to dar ul aman directly".

\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Women From Government

Recent Stories

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

14 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

15 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.