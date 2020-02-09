Deserving homeless women demands to set up more Darulamaan in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Deserving homeless women has demanded the authorities concerned to set up more Darulaman in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to facilitate the deserving women and provide more facilities in existing centers.

The deserving women have to face problems while there was no alternate places for them in the city to live in a safe and peaceful manner.

In order to get free from their domestic problems that resulted placing at Dar Ul Aman, they need to spend their life in conducive atmosphere.

Sonia Shafiq, a women right activist asked to increase the sitting place for women at Dar ul Aman as a number of deserving women could not get admission, due to limited seats. She said, government established Dar ul Amans to provide shelter to women in distress including divorces, deserted and separated women. When contacted an official of Dar ul Aman said, "Only those females who fulfill there admission criteria go to dar ul aman directly".

