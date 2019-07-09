UrduPoint.com
Deserving People Being Given Due Rights Under Imran Khan's Leadership: Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Deserving people being given due rights under Imran Khan's leadership: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that payment of Rs 850 million outstanding dues to the pensioners of Pakistan Television Corporation was part of the present government's policy to provide rights to deserving people.

In a tweet,she said that protection of workers' rights was part of the Prime Minister's vision. She congratulated the pensioners over payment of their outstanding dues.

She said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reforms were being done in national institutions to strengthen them,as strong institutions were prerequisite for national stability and durable progress.

