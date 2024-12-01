'Desi Food Fever' Grips Punjab Cities As Winters Approaches
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) As the winter months continue, Desi breakfast shops across the country are expected to remain hubs of joy and tradition, serving up delicious, warming meals that bring families and friends together especially on weekends.
A report aired by a Private news channel, with the winter season sets in, breakfast shops across Punjab cities are cashing in on the Desi food craze. The shops are witnessing a surge in demand for traditional Pakistani breakfast dishes such as Saag, halwa puri, nihari, and Siri Paye, keema paratha.
The owners of these shops are attributing the increased demand to the cold weather, which is making people crave warm and comforting food, the report added.
"It is a winter tradition that we look forward to every year," said a regular customer at a popular Desi breakfast shop in Rawalpindi.
"There is nothing like a warm, delicious breakfast to bring the family together on a cold winter's morning," said a customer in Lahore.
"I love the smell of saag and halwa puri wafting through the air," said Muhammad Ahmed, a student at Punjab University
Shopkeepers are also thrilled with the surge in demand for Desi breakfast dishes during the winter months.
"Winter is our busiest season," said the owner of a popular Desi breakfast shop in Lahore and added, "People come from all over to enjoy our traditional breakfast dishes, and we are happy to oblige."
"Our sales increase by at least 50% during the winter months," said another owner of a Desi breakfast shop in Multan. He said, "People just can not get enough of our saag, halwa puri, and siri paye."
"I love the variety of Desi breakfast dishes available in Pakistan. From saag to halwa puri, there is something for everyone." said a female.
"Desi breakfast shops are a staple of Pakistani culture. They bring people together and provide a sense of community and tradition," said a businessman.
