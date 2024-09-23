Desi Ghee Shop Sealed Over Violation
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a desi ghee shop over adulteration in the district,here on Monday.
According to official sources,PFA team,while acting on a tip-off,raided at the shop located at Block no 01 of inner city and found sub-standard and adulterated desi ghee from the shop.
The team also sealed the shop and got registered a case against the shop’s owner Iqbal over violation.
