Desi ghee shop sealed over violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a desi ghee shop over adulteration in the district,here on Monday.

According to official sources,PFA team,while acting on a tip-off,raided at the shop located at Block no 01 of inner city and found sub-standard and adulterated desi ghee from the shop.

The team also sealed the shop and got registered a case against the shop’s owner Iqbal over violation.