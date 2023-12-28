Desiltation of 1250 miles long 151 canals to begin from Jan 11 in south Punjab

Chief Engineer Irrigation Multan Zone Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti said on Thursday that desiltation of 1250 miles long 151 canals in south Punjab would begin from Jan 11, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Chief Engineer Irrigation Multan Zone Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti said on Thursday that desiltation of 1250 miles long 151 canals in south Punjab would begin from Jan 11, 2024.

He said in a statement that the plan has been finalised with the best possible arrangements and once completed, the project would strengthen the embankments of canals and improve the flow of water to enable it to reach the tail-ends.

He said that equitable water availability would improve crop growth and strengthen farmers financially.